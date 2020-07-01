Key Figures / Kennzahlen
30.06.2020
|in CHF
Performance in %
30.06.2020
MTD
FYTD
CYTD
NAV
CHF 240.72
1.8%
15.6%
9.3%
Share Price / Aktienkurs
CHF 247.00
0.8%
30.0%
11.0%
Total Net Assets (in million) / Total Nettovermögen (in Mio.)
1'675
Auf Grundlage des ausgewiesenen NAV erwartet HBM Healthcare Investments für das erste Quartal des Geschäftsjahrs 2020/2021 einen Gewinn von rund CHF 226 Millionen. In der gleichen Periode des Vorjahrs resultierte ein Gewinn von CHF 75.2 Millionen.
Based on the reported NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a profit of around CHF 226 million for the first quarter of the financial year 2020/2021. This compares to a profit of CHF 75.2 million for the same period of the previous year.
MTD
Month to Date / Monat bis Datum
FYTD
Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020) / Geschäftsjahr bis Datum
CYTD
Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2020) / Kalenderjahr bis Datum