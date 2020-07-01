Key Figures / Kennzahlen

30.06.2020

in CHF Performance in %

30.06.2020 MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 240.72 1.8% 15.6% 9.3% Share Price / Aktienkurs CHF 247.00 0.8% 30.0% 11.0% Total Net Assets (in million) / Total Nettovermögen (in Mio.) 1'675

Auf Grundlage des ausgewiesenen NAV erwartet HBM Healthcare Investments für das erste Quartal des Geschäftsjahrs 2020/2021 einen Gewinn von rund CHF 226 Millionen. In der gleichen Periode des Vorjahrs resultierte ein Gewinn von CHF 75.2 Millionen.

Based on the reported NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a profit of around CHF 226 million for the first quarter of the financial year 2020/2021. This compares to a profit of CHF 75.2 million for the same period of the previous year.