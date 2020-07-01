AGITATE Launches Privacy First Guest Check-in System for the UK Hospitality Sector

LONDON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agitate, the UK FCA regulated company that successfully developed INK C-19, a COVID symptom and tracking map that is used by the NHS, today launches INKPASS.

INKPASS provides the safest, easiest and most secure way for all venues to record their guests' details and remain fully GDPR compliant. INKPASS was developed to be used by any pub, bar or restaurant that is required to collect guest data as part of the Governments guidelines on re-opening and wants to be totally confident the data on their guests is secure.

To use InkPass guests must follow a one-time registration process and then check-in. Once checked in, the user will have a pass that is displayed on their phone which is easy for any staff member to see.

AGITATE has already proven its ability at producing secure, privacy first and robust technology. They were chosen to join Project Oasis by the MOD and NHS as part of the team to help track COVID -19 in the UK.

As the concerns over the safety and privacy of customer data during this phase is quite rightly a challenge for many, InkPass will only release the stored data to Public Health England or NHS Test and Trace team. There is no facility for using these details for marketing. The data held by InkPass is encrypted and never seen by the venue or InkPass.

InkPass generates anonymous identifiers, similar to the approach used by Apple and Google, which the NHS will use in their new app.

INKPASS is free for all guests to use. For business, after a 30-day free trial, it is £10 per month with no minimum contract and can register at https://inkpass.io.

After a 21-day period, all customer data held by InkPass is automatically deleted.

Chief Marketing Officer of AGITATE, Steve Winyard said, "We know that the risks of collecting and managing personal customer information is difficult. We also believe that a lot of small businesses won't have the technical expertise to implement a safe customer check-in tool that guests can trust. We built InkPass to alleviate this problem whilst making it easy to use and ensuring small businesses maintain the register that the NHS Test & Trace team are looking for."

About AGITATE

AGITATE is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK and are experts in digital identity, privacy, blockchain, payments and open banking. Based in London, with an International team of engineers, developers and staff, AGITATE provide world class technology solutions for multiple sectors and always have a privacy first approach in all they do.