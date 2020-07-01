Anzeige
01.07.2020
Ludgate Funding Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019

PR Newswire

London, July 1

1 July 2020

Ludgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800LADM2GPWI3P269

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1199204/Ludgate_Funding_Plc_2019_signed.pdf

For further information please contact:
Ludgate Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

