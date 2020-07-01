Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 124.3298 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4620769 CODE: JPNL LN ISIN: FR0010245514 ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 73084 EQS News ID: 1083821 End of Announcement EQS News Service

