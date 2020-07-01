Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 66.3206 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 315001 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 73102 EQS News ID: 1083859 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 01, 2020 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)