Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (STUB LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2020 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 92.0475 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77500 CODE: STUB LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STUB LN Sequence No.: 73176 EQS News ID: 1084019 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2020 12:18 ET (16:18 GMT)