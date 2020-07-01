Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.4938 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6988271 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 73200 EQS News ID: 1084071 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 01, 2020 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)