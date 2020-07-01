Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.6475 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8841669 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 73201 EQS News ID: 1084073 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2020 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)