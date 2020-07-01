Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2020 / 18:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.1307 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2423239 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 73234 EQS News ID: 1084141 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 01, 2020 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)