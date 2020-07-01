Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.2041 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: IQCY LN ISIN: LU2023679256 ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN Sequence No.: 73257 EQS News ID: 1084191 End of Announcement EQS News Service

