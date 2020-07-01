Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2020 / 18:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 107.5267 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 820500 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 73208 EQS News ID: 1084089 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2020 12:37 ET (16:37 GMT)