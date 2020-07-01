Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

"Understanding the key mining chemicals market developments and engaging with the right suppliers are crucial for companies in the mining chemicals market to create a competitive advantage in the long run," says a chemical market research expert from Infiniti Research.

Engagement Overview:

The client, one of the largest firms in the European mining chemicals market, faced significant business challenges and losses due to overproduction and a drop in product demand. Additionally, the increasing global competition, complex supplier portfolios, and changing asset structure posed as major challenges for the client. The mining chemicals market firm, therefore, wanted to focus on developing and integrating digitalization projects, reducing costs, and increasing risk management approaches. They sought to achieve an actionable understanding of improvements that can be undertaken to optimize business operations. They approached Infiniti Research to build a digital implementation roadmap and gain a detailed understanding of the changing market scenarios of in Europe, using our market Intelligence Solutions

Our Approach:

Market Intelligence Engagement involving a detailed analysis of the European mining chemicals market.

involving a detailed analysis of the European mining chemicals market. Generating actionable insights to help the client identify process-related bottlenecks and optimize their business operations.

to help the client identify process-related bottlenecks and optimize their business operations. Assessment of market risks and analysis of the client's performance over recent years in the past.

and analysis of the client's performance over recent years in the past. Identifying emerging technologies, exploring, and understanding new digitalized business models.

Business impact of the market intelligence solution for the mining chemicals market client:

Using Infiniti's market intelligence engagement, the client was able to boost application efficiencies for customers. The mining chemicals market client was also able to advance operational orderliness by embracing new chemistry formulations and compositions.

Also, the mining chemicals market firm was also able to:

Implement risk management approaches to assess and track risk dimensions constantly.

Streamline operations and build contingency plans

Achieve cost reduction in production processes

Enhance profits by 44% in a year

