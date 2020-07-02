Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the agenda and panelists for the July 9, 2020 staff roundtable on investing in emerging markets, including China. Further information, including prior statements and actions in this area, are available here.

The virtual roundtable, announced in May, will be webcast live on SEC.gov starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. Members of the public who wish to provide views on the risks of investing in emerging markets, including China, may submit their views electronically to EmergingMarkets@SEC.gov or use the Internet submission form. Comments may be submitted either in advance of or after the roundtable.

Agenda and Panelist

9:30 Opening Statements by Chairman Clayton and Commissioners

10:00 Panel One: Investments in Emerging Markets by U.S. Retail Investors

Panelists

Carson Block, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Muddy Waters Capital LLC

Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Muddy Waters Capital LLC Ryan LaFond, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Algert Global

Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Algert Global Roger Robinson, President & CEO, RWR Advisory Group

Moderators

Peter Driscoll, Director, Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations

Director, Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations S.P. Kothari, Chief Economist and Director, Division of Economic and Risk Analysis

11:00 Panel Two: Limitations on Inspection and Enforcement in Emerging Markets; Auditors' Global Oversight of Member Firms in Emerging Markets

Panelists

William D. Duhnke III, Chairman, Public Company Accounting Oversight Board

Chairman, Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Julie Bell Lindsay , Executive Director, Center for Audit Quality

, Executive Director, Center for Audit Quality Cheryl J. Scarboro , Partner, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

, Partner, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP Robert Zink, Chief of the Fraud Section, U.S. Department of Justice

Moderators

Stephanie Avakian , Co-Director, Division of Enforcement

, Co-Director, Division of Enforcement Sagar Teotia, Chief Accountant

12:00 Lunch Break

1:30 Panel Three: Disclosure and Reporting Considerations with Respect to Investments in Emerging Markets

Panelists

Paul Gillis, Ph. D. , Professor of Practice, Peking University's Guanghua School of Management

, Professor of Practice, Peking University's Guanghua School of Management John May , Partner, SEC Services Leader, PwC US

, Partner, SEC Services Leader, PwC US Amy C. McGarrity , Chief Investment Officer, Public Employees' Retirement Association of Colorado

, Chief Investment Officer, Public Employees' Retirement Association of Colorado Sarah Payne , Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

, Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Jill Walker, Senior Vice President, Corporate Financial Services, and Chief Accounting Officer, Starbucks Corporation

Moderators

Raquel Fox, Director, Office of International Affairs

Director, Office of International Affairs William Hinman, Director, Division of Corporation Finance

2:30 Panel Four: Improving Emerging Market Investing for US Retail Investors and Markets

Panelists

Noriko Honda Chen , Equity Portfolio Manager, Capital Group

, Equity Portfolio Manager, Capital Group Rodney Comegys, Principal and Head of the Index Analysis and ETF Trading, Vanguard Equity Investment Group

Principal and Head of the Index Analysis and ETF Trading, Vanguard Equity Investment Group Sebastien Lieblich , Managing Director and Global Head of Index Solutions, MSCI

, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Solutions, MSCI John Tuttle , Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group Inc.

, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group Inc. John A. Zecca, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, Nasdaq

Moderators