ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) (Paris:ESI), a global player in virtual prototyping software and services for industrials, announces the retirement of Christopher St John, Chief Operating Officer of the Group since December 2013, effective on December 31st, 2020.

The retirement process, which is part of the evolution of ESI governance strategy, is done in 2 phases:

On June 25, 2020, ESI Group's Board of Directors, recorded the resignation of Christopher St John from his mandate of Chief Operating Officer taking effect on June 30, 2020.

From July 1st, 2020, Christopher St John will remain Asia Pacific Regional Director and member of the Group Executive Committee till December 31st, 2020.

Since his arrival in the Group in 2008, Christopher St John has been an incontestable leader and a key player in charge of implementing ESI's strategy, especially in Asia. His expertise, experience in ESI's domain and his ability to manage and to drive business in multicultural ecosystems were key to strengthen ESI's presence in key Asian countries including Japan, China, Korea or India.

Alain de Rouvray, Chairman of the Board of Directors comments: "I recruited Christopher 12 years ago to accelerate the development of the Group in Asia thanks to his great professional skills and personal qualities. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with him and to learn from his experiences and his unique understanding of the Asian market. He has been a major contributor to build key partnerships with our customers in their digital transformation and specifically in China and Japan."

Christopher St John concludes: "I came to ESI later in my career and am proud to have become part of their near 50-year history and a late contributor to the evolution of their thought leadership in the industry. It is a privilege to be part of their rich community of customers, partners and employees and to assist in the transition to the next generation of the new executive team. Importantly, I would like to recognize the strong support I received from Alain and the Board of ESI throughout my tenure as COO and to express my continuing commitment to the success of my colleagues, the company and our customers."

Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company's unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation.

Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists. In 2019, its proforma turnover was 146.2M€. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

