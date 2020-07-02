Utilities that are transitioning away from coal are starting to view the creation of a natural gas "bridge" to renewable energy as an unnecessary step.From pv magazine USA Utilities that are transitioning away from coal are starting to view the creation of a natural gas "bridge" to renewable energy as an unnecessary step. Last week utilities in Arizona, Colorado and Florida announced plans to close one or more of their coal plants and build renewables without adding any new gas-fired generation. Separately, staff at the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission recommended a similar gas-free transition ...

