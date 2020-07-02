The Swedish furniture giant has said it will turn one of its Australian superstores into its first 100% renewables-powered solar+storage retail project. Australia is also home to the company's first expansion of its retail solar offering, Solstråle.In 2019, IKEA invested $2.8 billion in green energy, which contributed to the 1 million solar panels it was able to install on 370 store and warehouse locations worldwide, as well as to the power contracts the company was able to negotiate for shares of two American solar plants, which total 403 MW in capacity. Now, in 2020, Ikea is furthering its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...