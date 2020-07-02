Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer 02-Jul-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "the Company"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces the appointment of Jan Fomferra as Chief Financial Officer. Jan has a significant level of financial experience gained across a range of sectors, having worked at various in-house corporate finance functions and in a corporate finance advisory capacity for much of his career. Jan joined Global Group in 2012 and has been closely involved in all of GPH's financing transactions since this time, including the issuing of GPH's Eurobond in 2014 and the IPO in 2017. Jan will take up his position in September 2020, when Ferdag Ildir leaves GPH to take up the position of Chief Financial Officer at Global Yatirim Holding A.S.. Mehmet Kutman, Co-Founder and Chairman said: "Jan will bring to the group a broad range of financial experience, gained across a range of industries, while his close involvement in GPH's financing transactions over the last seven years means he already has a detailed understanding of the group. His deep financial knowledge and his strong corporate finance background means he is the right finance leader for the group as we continue to implement our growth strategy and navigate through the near-term challenges. I believe he will make a considerable contribution to the group, delivering strong results for the company and shareholders. I would like to thank Ferdag for her dedication and commitment to GPH and I wish her well in her new role." CONTACT For investor, analyst and For trade media enquiries: financial media enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Global Ports Holding Relations Martin Brown, Investor Ceylan Erzi Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 Telephone: + +90 212 244 44 40 Email: Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com ceylane@globalportsholding.com ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GPH Sequence No.: 73266 EQS News ID: 1084291 End of Announcement EQS News Service

