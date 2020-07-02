Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Result of AGM 02-Jul-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 02 July 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Result of AGM Arricano (AIM:ARO) announces that at its Annual General Meeting held yesterday all resolutions were duly passed. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: RAG TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 73078 EQS News ID: 1083807 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)