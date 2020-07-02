Carbon Clean Solutions Limited (CCSL), a leader in low-cost carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and separation technology, is pleased to announce the completion of a new equity investment of $22 million from a Series B investment round with Equinor Ventures (EV) and ICOS Capital (ICOS). EV and ICOS join the three global investors, WAVE Equity Partners, Chevron Technology Ventures, and Marubeni Corporation, who injected $16m into CCSL in February.

The funds will be utilised to grow the team and deliver its proven CO2 capture technology for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects across the steel, cement, waste management and refining petrochemicals sectors. CCSL will also continue to invest in the production of their "containerised" solution to achieve $30/tonne cost of CO2 capture not including carbon credits by 2021. Consequently, large emitters could potentially offset the cost of carbon capture with their carbon tax from as early as next year.

Aniruddha Sharma, CEO of CCSL, said: "As the world tries to recover from an unprecedented pandemic, achieving net zero ambitions remains a top priority for a green recovery. This investment demonstrates the need felt by major industrial companies for break-through technology in the carbon capture space. We look forward to working with our investors and partners to support a number of CCUS projects in the coming months to limit the climate impact of the use of fossil fuels."

UK-headquartered CCSL is at the forefront of developing affordable carbon capture technology for utilisation and storage. Having showcased the technology at the world's largest commercially funded industrial-scale carbon capture and utilisation plant in Tuticorin, India, CCSL plans to further expand its customer base to accelerate the cost-effective decarbonisation of industry.

"While renewable energy is growing exponentially, decarbonising heavy industry will be equally or more challenging. That is exactly where our innovative and modularised technology will play a fundamental role." Sharma said.

"We are pleased to invest in CCSL as it supports Equinor's journey towards carbon neutrality. CCSL is well positioned to further drive down cost ensuring CCUS is a viable option for more industrial players. In this respect it is complementary to the Northern Lights project. People are concerned that Covid-19 and the oil-price drop may push Equinor to delay climate action. The reality is rather the opposite; Equinor is committed to accelerating emission reduction and using CCUS to decarbonise multiple industrial sectors. This investment confirms and supports this commitment", says Gareth Burns, VP Equinor Ventures.

"We are proud to become part of the international investor base of CCSL and to invest in and support the roll-out of its carbon capture and utilisation solution in multiple application markets. For ICOS, carbon capture and utilisation is not only an urgent necessity from a climate change perspective, but it also has huge business potential now and in the near future. We are confident that the CCSL team is on the right track to capture this phenomenal opportunity." said Peter van Gelderen, Partner at ICOS Capital.

Affordable CCUS technology has a critical role to play in the transition to a low-carbon energy future. It is one of a host of technologies that will be required to tackle climate change. CCSL believes that renewables alone will not be enough if the world is to reach net zero emissions targets whilst also meeting the energy needs of a fast-growing global population still largely reliant on fossil fuels.

-ENDS-

About Equinor Energy Ventures:

Equinor Ventures is Equinor's corporate venture fund dedicated to investing in attractive and ambitious companies to drive innovation and transition the energy industry towards a low carbon future.

We are a team of 30 professionals in Europe and North America, with 20 years track record of delivering strategic business impact by connecting external innovation to Equinor's biggest challenges.

We believe that the innovation and agility of start-ups can drive change and are set up to invest from incubation/early phase to commercialisation and growth phase. Together we will transform and shape the future of energy.

About ICOS Capital:

ICOS Capital is a European wide early growth venture capital investor based out of Rotterdam, ICOS invests in a unique collaboration model with corporate, financial and regional investors. Icos Capital Fund III, the currently active fund, is a collaborative partnership including leading European corporations: Netherlands based Nouryon, specialty chemicals leader; Switzerland based Bühler Group, market leader in systems solutions for agri-food and automotive sectors and Royal Cosun, leading European agri-food and biochemicals cooperative headquartered in The Netherlands.

About Carbon Clean Solutions Limited (CCSL):

Carbon Clean Solutions Limited (CCSL) is a global leader in low-cost carbon dioxide (CO2) separation technology for industrial and gas treating applications. The company's patented APBS technology significantly reduces the costs and environmental impacts of CO2 separation, when compared to existing techniques. CCSL's research was funded by competitive grants, and the company was awarded a 'Technology Pioneer' award by the World Economic Forum in 2015. The technology has been proven at demonstration scale in over 10 locations, including the UK, USA, Germany, India, Norway and the Netherlands, and is currently in use at the world's largest industrial-scale carbon capture and utilisation plant in Tuticorin, India. CCSL is headquartered in London and also operates offices in India and the United States.

For information about CCS Ltd.: www.carboncleansolutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005049/en/

Contacts:

Kekst CNC

James Hartwell

T: +44-(0)-7870487532 +44-(0)-7930119289

ccs@kekstcnc.com