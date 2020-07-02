Veoneer and Volvo Cars Finalize Split of Software Joint Venture Zenuity

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company, Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), has finalized the split of Zenuity, its software and ADAS joint venture with Volvo Cars. As part of the split, Veoneer received IP licenses and strengthened its software and systems team with around 200 software engineers joining the Company.

On April 2, Veoneer and Volvo Cars announced a preliminary agreement to split the software joint venture Zenuity in order for each company to more effectively drive their respective strategies. The parties entered into definitive agreements on July 1. As part of the split, Veoneer received IP licenses and added around 200 software engineers, located in Germany, the US and Sweden, which strengthens its software and systems team focused on the development and commercialization of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) software for collaborative driving.

As announced earlier, Veoneer expects to achieve annual savings of around $30 - $40 million as a result of the split. As part of the transaction, Veoneer receives cash of around $15 million.

"During the next decade, more than 90% of our available market will be for advanced driver assistance systems and collaborative driving. I would like to give a warm welcome to the talented people that are now joining us, they will be key contributors in our pursuit for leadership in the growing ADAS market", says Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO, of Veoneer.



Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,600 employees in 13 countries. In 2019, sales amounted to $1.9 billion. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent, publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on the Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).



