BTG Pactual Asset Management receives a rating of "Excellent" in Investment Management Quality from Fitch Ratings

SÃO PAULO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again Fitch Ratings, a risk and credit rating agency, confirmed the "Excellent" rating of Investment Management Quality of BTG Pactual Asset Management. The rating reflects Fitch's opinion that the fund manager has investment capacity and operating characteristics that are very consistent with the investment strategies it offers.

"The recognition also reflects the very formalized and consistent investment process of BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the experience of our executive team, the robustness of the front and back office systems, both automated and integrated, and the risk and compliance structure," said Eduardo Guardia, partner and CEO of BTG Pactual Asset Management.

The fund manager maintained growth of assets under management (AUM) in 2020 (7% to April), to BRL 117 billion, despite the volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The fund manager also successfully preserved its processes, work flows, and operating procedures in response to social distancing protocols. The majority of its professionals have been working remotely, maintaining excellence and the high level of quality of deliverables.

The rating only considers the activities of the traditional funds of BTG Pactual Asset Management in the Brazilian market, and does not include fund management abroad, real estate funds, and third-party funds, in addition to the management activities of wealth management, private equity, private banking, and fiduciary administration. All of these activities have their own processes and policies, and are segregated from the management of traditional funds.

The "Excellent" rating is based on the following assessments:

Investment Process: Excellent

Investment Resources: Excellent

Risk Management: Excellent

Performance of Investments: Consistent

Company and Client Service: Strong

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America, and operates in the markets of Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management. Since its creation in 1983, the bank has been administered based on a culture of meritocracy and partnership, with a focus on the client, excellence, and a long-term vision. The institution has established itself as one of the most innovative in the sector, and has won numerous domestic and international awards. It currently has nearly 3,000 employees in its offices in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the United States, Portugal and England. Site: http://www.btgpactual.com