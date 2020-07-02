Caverion and German Aerospace Center Continue Partnership in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany

HELSINKI, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion continues as a partner for the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Oberpfaffenhofen, one of the largest research centres in Germany. With the new agreement, the 15-year partnership is widened to cover also energy management at the Center. Caverion is still also responsible for Managed Services and Technical Maintenance of all building solutions, including Building Automation, Cooling and Security and Safety.

"We want to use energy as efficiently as possible and conserve resources - and still ensure that the buildings can be used without constraints," says Dieter Pabst, Head of Operating Technology at DLR.

The DLR is introducing an energy management system at all its locations in Germany in accordance with DIN EN ISO 50001 certificate. Caverion supports the client to meet the requirements by implementing the measures on site: energy managers help identify facilities which need improvement of energy performance and efficient utilisation of resources.

"We have gained experience from the previous long-term partnership and can offer a concept for the future strategic cooperation. Our team on site pays special attention to very high system availability and short reaction times even outside the regular operation. This also applies to the Galileo Control Center, part of the centre from which various satellites in space are operated," says Frank Krause, Executive Vice President, Caverion Germany.

German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt, DLR) is the national aeronautics and space research centre of the Federal Republic of Germany. The research activities in Oberpfaffenhofen focus on participation in space missions, climate research, Earth observation, the development of navigation systems, and further developments in the fields of robotics and mechatronics.

For Caverion, DLR belongs to Real Estate Users. Read more about services to the Real Estate Users.

For more information, please contact: Holger Winkelsträter, Head of Marketing and Communication, Caverion Germany, +49-89-374288-117, holger.winkelstraeter@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-and-german-aerospace-center-continue-partnership-in-oberpfaffenhofen--germany,c3143815

The following files are available for download: