AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX SMALL CAP (ESM) AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX SMALL CAP: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST FUND: AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX SMALL CAP DEALING DATE: 01/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.7943 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 425803 CODE: ESM ISIN: FR0010900076

July 02, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)