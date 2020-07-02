AMUNDI ETF NASDAQ-100 - B (ANXU) AMUNDI ETF NASDAQ-100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2020 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF NASDAQ-100 - B DEALING DATE: 01/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.2123 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 898621 CODE: ANXU ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXU Sequence No.: 73294 EQS News ID: 1084495 End of Announcement EQS News Service

