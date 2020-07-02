AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2020 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 01/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 15585.1931 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 461795 CODE: JPNY ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 73296 EQS News ID: 1084499 End of Announcement EQS News Service

