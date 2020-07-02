Zane Kotane has been elected as a member of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm

Today, the Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm has elected Zane Kotane as a member of the Management Board, who will oversee financial matters. She has significant professional experience in management, finance and governance processes in both listed and state and private companies.



"We are pleased that such a high-level specialist is joining the Management Board of Olainfarm. Zane Kotane has significant experience in the management of both Latvian and international companies. She has in-depth knowledge in areas important to the company, such as financial analysis and planning, attracting investments from the European Union institutions and private investors, as well as internal audits. On behalf of the entire council, we wish her success," emphasizes Gundars Berzinš, Chairman of the Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm.

"It is with great pleasure that I join Olainfarm's international management team and extensive staff to be able to turn a new page in the growth story of Olainfarm together. Olainfarm has always been the pride of Latvia - a company that, with products produced in our country, not only improves people's lives all around the world, but also contributes to the Latvian economy and provides value for every employee of the company. I am fascinated by Olainfarm's ambitious goals to create sustainable products and grow internationally, increasing the company's value. Good governance is crucial to me. Finance is an important asset for transparency, sustainability and growth," emphasizes Zane Kotane, member of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

Zane Kotane has previously held several leading positions both on the Management Board and the Supervisory Council, in such companies as JSC Conexus Baltic Grid, JSC Latvijas Gaze, JSC Latvenergo, OU Elektrum Eesti, UAB Elektrum Lietuva. From 2018 to 2020 Z. Kotane was the Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Conexus Baltic Grid, but from 2016 to 2017 she was a member of the Management Board of this company. In addition, from 2015 to 2017, she was a member of the Management Board of JSC Latvijas Gaze.

In her professional career, she has been a sworn auditor, certified internal auditor, risk management specialist, process change, as well as financial manager, issuing corporate bonds in Latvia and implementing internationally accepted accounting principles. Currently, Z. Kotane holds positions in Children's Clinical University Hospital and the SEB Pension Fund as a member of the Supervisory Council.

Zane Kotane holds a master's degree in Business Administration from the Riga Business School and a bachelor's degree in Economics and Business science from the Riga School of Economics. She also has a head of the council certificate from the Baltic Institute of Corporate Governance. In addition, she has Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification and an International Internal Auditor's Certificate (CIA), as well as a Latvian sworn auditor's license.

Z. Kotane does not own any shares of JSC Olainfarm, as well as any capital shares in other companies.

Jeroen Weites, Elena Bushberg, Raimonds Terentjevs, Signe Baldere-Sildedze, Milana Belevica and Martinš Purinš continue to fill their duties on the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of the company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top-quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.