

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With more people opting for online shopping during the coronavirus lockdown, the Federal Trade Commission has received more than 34,000 complaints from consumers related to online shopping in April and May, FTC said in a statement.



People reported unreceived orders of facemasks in April and May far more often than any other item. They also complained about not receiving delivery for sanitizer, toilet paper, thermometers, and gloves.



While online shopping complaints to the FTC have been on the rise for a number of years, reports of unreceived items in May 2020 alone represent a nearly two-fold increase over those in December 2019, when the holiday shopping season is at its peak.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de