Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC("the Company")

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we notify the market of the following:

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc's issued share capital, excluding 21,148,805 shares held in treasury, consists of 174,517,929 ordinary shares of 25p each with one voting right.

The above figure of 174,517,929 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Jenny Thompson

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

020 7653 9690