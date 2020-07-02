GTX Medical ('GTX') announced today the appointment of Dave Marver as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Marver is a highly experienced medtech leader. He will guide GTX through the development and commercialization of its neuromodulation technologies to accelerate and improve the functional recovery of people with spinal cord injury (SCI).

"GTX is the clear leader in developing technologies to transform the lives of people living with spinal cord injury," commented Dave Marver, GTX CEO. "It is a privilege to join the GTX team. I look forward to driving the advancement and eventual commercialization of these amazing technologies, starting with the U.S. clinical trial of our non-invasive therapy to improve movement in upper extremities later this year."

"It is an achievement for GTX to bring a CEO of Dave's caliber on board to lead the strong team we have built to date. Dave is an accomplished chief executive whose diverse experiences will help propel GTX to its next phase of growth," stated Jan Öhrström, Chairman of the GTX Board.

Dave Marver has a substantial track record in the medical technology industry, driving success as a senior executive across a range of companies in the United States and Europe. He spent nearly 15 years in a variety of executive positions at Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology. He was also CEO of Cardiac Science Corporation, then a NASDAQ-listed manufacturer of automated external defibrillators, stress test treadmills, and electrocardiograph machines. Dave also co-founded two startup companies, one in orthopedics and another in sports technology which developed two TIME Magazine Inventions of the Year. Mr. Marver holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California Los Angeles.

GTX is developing both non-invasive and implantable neuromodulation technologies to improve the quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries. The non-invasive, wearable system is designed to improve arm and hand function and is scheduled to begin clinical trials in the U.S. later this year. The implantable system is designed to improve movement in people with lower limb paralysis, a groundbreaking approach conceived and tested in individuals with SCIs by Grégoire Courtine, Professor of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology at the EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland and Jocelyne Bloch, Functional Neurosurgeon at the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV).

---- End ----

About GTX Medical

GTX Medical is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to accelerate and augment functional recovery and quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries. The company was recently granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and plans to commence clinical trials in the United States later this year.

For additional information about GTX Medical, please visit www.gtxmedical.com or email info@gtxmedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005044/en/

Contacts:

For further inquiries, please contact:

Hervé Janssens

VP Marketing Market Access

Herve.Janssens@gtxmedical.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eva Mulder or Valeria Fisher

Trophic Communications

gtx@trophic.eu

+49 175 222 57 56