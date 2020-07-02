

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area unemployment and producer price data. Producer prices are forecast to decline 4.8 percent annually, faster than the 4.5 percent drop seen in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the pound and the franc, it rose against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1300 against the greenback, 121.31 against the yen, 1.0655 against the franc and 0.9027 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



