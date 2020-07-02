DGAP Related Party Transactions announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-07-02 / 02:40 Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure* *of Material Transactions with Related Parties in Accordance with Section 111c German Stock Corporation Act * *ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, Berlin* *ISIN DE0005008007* Berlin, July 2, 2020: Today, the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("*ADLER*") approved the conclusion of a share transfer procurement agreement between ADLER and its parent company, ADO Properties S.A. ("*ADOP*"), which holds more than 90% of ADLER. The agreement concerns the transfer of 14,692,889 ADOP shares ("*ADOP shares*") held by ADO Group Ltd. ("*ADOG*"), a wholly owned subsidiary of ADLER, to Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("*Aggregate*") under the Call/Put Option Agreement between ADOP and Aggregate dated 15 December 2019. Under the share transfer procurement agreement, ADLER undertakes vis-à-vis ADOP to conclude a further share transfer procurement agreement with ADOG, under which ADOG undertakes vis-à-vis ADLER to transfer the 14,692,889 ADOP shares which it holds to Aggregate upon instruction by ADLER. Upon transfer of the ADOP shares by ADOG to Aggregate, ADLER will receive from ADOP a consideration corresponding to the market value of the ADOP shares. The consideration corresponds to the opening price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for ADOP shares on the day before ADOG transfers the ADOP shares to Aggregate. Further details on the exercise of the call option under the Call/Put Option Agreement can be found in ADOP's announcement of 29 June 2020. ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft 2020-07-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: ADLER Real Estate AG Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Germany Internet: www.adler-ag.com End of News DGAP News Service 1084677 2020-07-02

July 02, 2020 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)