

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade balance swung to deficit for the first time in nearly two years in April, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 561 million in April versus a surplus of EUR 229 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 611 million.



This was the first deficit since August 2018.



In March, the trade surplus was EUR 301 million.



Exports declined 37.0 percent yearly in April. In the initial estimate, exports fell 37.1 percent



Imports fell 29.0 percent annually in April versus a decline of 28.4 percent in the initial estimate.



