Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 2
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 01-July-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|530.77p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|535.38p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|522.34p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|526.95p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
