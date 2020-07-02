AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2020 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 01/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 223.4125 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 764433 CODE: CG1 ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 73331 EQS News ID: 1084731 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 02, 2020 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)