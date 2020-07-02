

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, the United States hit a dismal record high of more than 50,000 coronavirus cases in a day.



With 50049 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who contacted the disease in the U.S. increased to 26,86,587, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Thursday.



This is a big spike from the previous worst daily number of new cases - 44726 - reported on June 26.



Nearly one fifth of all new cases were recorded in Texas, the new epicenter of the deadly disease in the country.



With 637 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total death toll rose to 128062.



As the situation continues to deteriorate, more states have withdrawn easing of lockdown measures. California became the latest state to re introduce shutdown.



Pennsylvania made it mandatory for people to wear mask in public while New York withheld plans to allow restaurants to open for indoor dining.



In a news of hope, Massachusetts reported no new deaths or infections Wednesday.



In a television interview Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked if he still believes coronavirus will disappear someday. 'I do. Yeah sure. At some point,' he told Fox Business Network.



However, he changed his stance on mask denial saying that he is ready to wear one if he was 'in a tight situation' with others.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32043 deaths, 394079 infections), New Jersey (15078 deaths, 171928 infections), Michigan (6198 deaths, 71089 infections), Massachusetts (8053 deaths, 108882 infections), Louisiana (3238 deaths, 60178 infections), Illinois (6951 deaths, 144013 infections), Pennsylvania (6684 deaths, 91775 infections), California (6169 deaths, 238681 infections), Connecticut (4324 deaths, 46572 infections), Texas (2503 deaths, 172486 infections), Georgia (2827 deaths, 84242 infections), Virginia (1786 deaths, 63203 infections), Maryland (3205 deaths, 67918 infections), Florida (3550 deaths, 158997 infections), Indiana (2650 deaths, 49952 infections), Ohio (2876 deaths, 52865 infections), Colorado (1697 deaths, 33012 infections), Minnesota (1482 deaths, 36716 infections), Arizona (1725 deaths, 84105 infections) Washington (1339 deaths, 33435 infections), North Carolina (1398 deaths, 66751 infections), Mississippi (1082 deaths, 27900 infections), Tennessee (609 deaths, 45315 infections) and Missouri (1018 deaths, 21059 infections).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de