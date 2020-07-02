Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Mega-Treffer! Diese Silber-Rakete startet voll durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.07.2020 | 13:04
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hobbs & Towne, Inc. Announces New Partner, Danielle Munley

Executive Search and Advisory Services Firm Expands Leadership Team with First Female Partner

PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobbs & Towne, Inc. ("HTI") is excited and honored to announce that Danielle Munley has rejoined the firm, as its first female Partner, and will focus on building the Diversity Search practice. HTI is the premier sustainability and climate technology-focused firm in the world, with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London and Philadelphia, where Danielle will be based.

Danielle Munley, Partner at HTI

Danielle has extensive executive search experience in private equity and venture capital, working with many high-profile companies in C-Suite and Board level recruiting. She rejoined HTI from True Search, where she worked in the CEO and Board practice. "We could not be happier to have Danielle back on the team as a Partner in our firm. She is an incredible talent and special human being. I personally look forward to working with her, as she takes a leadership role in the firm," says HTI Co-Founder & CEO, Andy Towne. Danielle is originally from upstate New York and received a full scholarship to play basketball at LeMoyne College. She moved to Philadelphia to complete her MBA at St. Joseph's University.

"Rejoining HTI is like coming home for me," stated Danielle. "I love the people and the climate-focused mission of our clients, like Apeel Sciences, Impossible Foods, Proterra and Zero Mass Water. I look forward to having an impact on diversity recruiting broadly in the market, and also within HTI."

About Hobbs & Towne, Inc. The executive search firm was founded in August of 1997 by Andy Towne and Bobby Hobbs and has focused on cleantech, climate and sustainability for over 20 years. The Advisory Practice was launched in 2016, with services including M&A, leadership assessment and executive coaching, interim management, restructuring and capital. Please visit www.hobbstowne.com.

Contacts:
Brandy Paul, Director of Operations
484-831-9160
brandy@hobbstowne.com

Andrew Towne, CEO
atowne@hobbstowne.com

Danielle Munley, Partner
danielle@hobbstowne.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1199403/Hobbs_and_Towne_Inc_Danielle_Munley.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1199402/Hobbs_and_Towne_Inc_Logo.jpg

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.