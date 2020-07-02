

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced the appointment of Sue Nabi as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2020. Peter Harf will be elevated to the role of Executive Chairman. The company said, as CEO, Sue Nabi will spend considerable time in Coty's global business offices in Amsterdam, London, New York and Paris.



Sue Nabi is the founder and CEO of the new-age luxury skincare line, Orveda. Previously, she served as Worldwide President of both L'Oral, and Lancme, during her 20-year tenure at L'Oral.



