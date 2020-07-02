NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers

Investment Trust plc at close of business on 01 July 2020 were:

125.11c Capital only USD (cents)

100.43p Capital only Sterling (pence)

125.93c Including current year income USD (cents)

101.08p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 02nd

January 2020, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue.