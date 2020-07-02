Performance Marketing Specialist Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Brand-First Digital Marketing Firm SmarterChaos and Female-Centric Performance Ad Network She Is Media

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LHC), a Cayman Islands exempted Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("Leo"), and Digital Media Solutions LLC ("DMS"), a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions leveraging innovative, performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers, announced today that DMS has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SmarterChaos, a premier digital marketing and online performance management agency, along with She Is Media, a female-centric performance ad network.

Recently listed among America's Fastest Growing Companies by Financial Times, SmarterChaos is a brand-first performance marketing firm designed to drive awareness and customer acquisition for brands, including Pepsi, Shipt and Casetify, among others. Offering complementary brand-direct performance marketing capabilities to the DMS suite, SmarterChaos provides an existing roster of name-brand advertiser clients and an extensive network of website publishing partners instantly expanding the audience profile and media reach of DMS and its own advertiser clients. Similarly, brands engaged with SmarterChaos will benefit from DMS' mature, powerful customer acquisition platform to further maximize campaign performance.

As part of the same transaction, DMS will also take ownership of She Is Media, a female-centric performance ad network with a mission to connect innovative, influential women bloggers and influencers with brands. With its robust and expansive media partnerships, the She Is Media business is complementary and accretive to the DMS brand-direct performance business. The transaction is expected to close shortly after the closing of DMS' and Leo's previously announced business combination transaction, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Matt Frary, the CEO and Founder of SmarterChaos and She Is Media, will be joining DMS as EVP of Brand Strategy, along with other key SmarterChaos and She Is Media employees, to ensure strong business continuity and a smooth integration with DMS.

While the acquisition of SmarterChaos and She Is Media (the "SmarterChaos Acquisition") is not deemed material to the fiscal year 2020 DMS financial outlook, DMS anticipates a swift contribution to growth as a result of synergies once the transaction is closed and both teams and capabilities of the collective companies are fully integrated. As a result, DMS is increasing its previously provided financial outlook for fiscal year 2021. For fiscal year 2021, DMS now expects revenue of $435 million and EBITDA of $78 million. This compares to previous fiscal year 2021 expectation of $425 million in revenue and $75 million in EBITDA. As a result, the total enterprise value of the Business Combination of $757 million represents a multiple of 9.7x fiscal year 2021 expected adjusted EBITDA compared to prior 10.1x.

DMS financial outlook is as follows: Revenue EBITDA Fiscal 2020 $340 million $57 million Fiscal 2021 $435 million $78 million

"In successfully executing nine acquisitions since 2016, DMS has consistently seen additive value to the bottom line with our proven M&A playbook. This has helped to both improve our level of performance for our advertiser customers as well as create new revenue opportunities by expanding our reach into new brand relationships, penetrating new channels for growing net new logos, and strengthening our highly diversified vertical customer base" said Joe Marinucci, CEO of DMS. "We are confident that the additions of SmarterChaos and She Is Media will contribute to both organic and inorganic growth for DMS in 2021, and we will continue to assess acquisition targets as an important part of our long term growth strategy."

In light of the revised guidance, increased confidence, and strong company performance, the DMS sellers have agreed to reduce the minimum cash proceeds required at closing of the Business Combination from $200 million to $100 million. The parties expect that the previously announced $100 million private placement, which is expected to close concurrent with closing of the Business Combination, will be sufficient to satisfy the minimum cash proceeds condition.

SPAC Transaction Overview

As previously announced, Leo and DMS entered into the Business Combination Agreement on April 23, 2020. Leo has scheduled a special meeting to approve the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination") for July 14, 2020, as described in its definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated June 24, 2020. The parties expect to close the Business Combination on or about July 15, 2020.

The total enterprise value of the Business Combination of $757 million represents a multiple of 9.7x fiscal year 2021 expected adjusted EBITDA. Leo believes the valuation at consummation of the transaction represents a meaningful discount to relevant public comparable multiples. Additionally, Leo has secured $100 million in commitments from a number of institutional investors to purchase common equity in the post-combination company at $10.00 per share in support of the Business Combination. Once the Business Combination closes, DMS is expected to trade on the NYSE under ticker "DMS".

The management team owns 54% of DMS with private equity funds managed by Clairvest Group, Inc. (TSX: CVG) owning the remaining 46%. The sellers are expected to retain a significant continuing equity interest in the post-business combination company representing over 40% of the economic interest in the company on a combined basis.

Completion of the Business Combination remains subject to satisfaction of other closing conditions included in the Business Combination Agreement and approval of the transaction by Leo's shareholders. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Business Combination will be consummated.

About Digital Media Solutions LLC

Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS) is a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions leveraging innovative, performance-driven brand direct and marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers. DMS deploys a robust database of consumer intelligence and leverages substantial proprietary media distribution to provide customer acquisition campaigns that grow businesses. Continuing to experience explosive year-over-year growth, DMS has been continuously recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, securing its sixth consecutive ranking in 2019, and the Entrepreneur magazine 360 list. Named one of America's "Best Places to Work" by Inc. magazine and awarded the Excellence in Lead Generation Award by the LeadsCouncil, DMS brings together some of the industry's most knowledgeable people, efficient processes and sophisticated technology across the digital marketing spectrum.

About Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

