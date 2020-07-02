Leading Payments Processor Simplex Adds Support for Bitcoin SV Across its Global Network

ZUG, Switzerland, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplex, the largest fiat infrastructure for digital currencies globally, today announces that it has added support for Bitcoin SV (BSV).

Simplex enables merchants worldwide to accept a variety of payment methods for the purchase of digital assets, including Visa and Mastercard credit & debit cards. With over 150 partner exchanges, wallets, and gateways, the addition of Bitcoin SV to Simplex's suite of product offerings, will extend BSV's accessibility to an even wider base of users.

Some of Simplex's most prominent partners already supporting Bitcoin SV include: BiKi, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Bitmart, BitMax, CoinEx, Cross exchange, DigiFinex, Huobi, KuCoin, MXC, OKEx, and Poloniex.

An expanding ecosystem of applications and services continues to drive demand for BSV, in addition to its ability to function as a fast and effective payments system. As the only blockchain that can massively scale, Bitcoin SV offers a unique value proposition in that it can facilitate diverse data usage, while also maintaining fast transaction times and very low transaction fees (sending a Bitcoin SV payment costs only fractions of a cent).

As the market leader in fiat infrastructure for digital currencies, Simplex continues to innovate and drive further use and adoption of digital currencies. The company has just launched the Simplex Account, an online bank account that allows consumers to seamlessly interact with their digital assets. Simplex Account can be integrated with crypto exchanges, lenders, wallets, and other services, allowing for a frictionless, global, digital asset-friendly banking experience.

Speaking on today's announcement, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, commented:

"Simplex's addition of Bitcoin SV support signifies yet another milestone on the journey towards wide-spread global adoption of BSV. Through Simplex and its extensive partner network, it just became much easier for consumers in numerous geographic territories to acquire BSV by simply using a payment card. Furthermore, as a licensed financial institution in the European Union, Simplex brings the regulatory-compliant approach we expect to see at Bitcoin Association, as we work to build business with Bitcoin SV in a lawful manner."

Ari Last, VP of Business Development at Simplex also commented:

"We're thrilled to team up with Bitcoin Association to enable global, secure, and instant BSV onramp across our broad network of partners. Along with the crypto-friendly banking Simplex now offers, this step ensures users' unparalleled flexibility in the ecosystem."

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that advances business with Bitcoin SV. It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem to advance the growth of Bitcoin commerce. The Association seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency innovation.

About Simplex