Facebook Stock Has ResilienceThere are plenty of reasons to dislike Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). From the company's preternaturally unlikable founder Mark Zuckerberg, to its famously poor data protection, to its controversial ad policies, people really don't like Facebook, myself included.But here's the thing, I still use it. And, chances are, you do, too. And that's the important thing to remember about FB stock: bad press will come.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...