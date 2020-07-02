Bold Ventures Update

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has updated the Company's website with a new Traxxin Gold Project report and maps. While at our website view our updated Corporate Presentation and Fact Sheet. For additional information concerning Bold's gold projects visit our website at boldventuresinc.com.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

On June 18, 2020 the company announced a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 4,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $200,000 (the "WC Offering").

Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.05 and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "WC Warrant"), with each WC Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.10 until two (2) years following the Closing of the WC Offering. The proceeds from the WC Offering will be used for general working capital, property acquisition, exploration and expenses of the offering.

Concurrently on June 18, 2020, the Company also announced a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 4,000,000 Flow-Through Shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.075 per FT Share for up to $300,000 ("FT Offering"). The proceeds of the FT Offering will be used to explore the Company's properties and will qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses.

In connection with the WC Offering and the FT Offering (collectively the "Offering"), the Company may pay a finder's fee to qualified finders in consideration for their assistance with the Offering. The finder's fees may be payable in cash or securities of Bold at the discretion of the Company and in accordance with the rules of the TSXV.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period and regulatory approval. Please visit the Bold website at boldventuresinc.com and see our recent news and project information.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious and Base Metals in Canada. Bold has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Farwell Gold and Base Metals Project the Wilcorp Gold Project and a 50% interest in the Traxxin gold discovery, all located in Northwestern Ontario. Bold and its subsidiary Rencore Resources Ltd. have extensive holdings comprised of over 15 claim groups in and around the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay Lowlands. The Company has also earned a 10% carried interest in all chromite resources and a 40% working interest in all other metals at the Koper Lake Project and has the option to earn an additional 10% carried interest in chromite and 40% of all other metals. The Koper Lake Project is located within the Ring of Fire and directly adjacent to the Eagles Nest nickel-copper massive sulphide deposit currently in the permitting stage.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact Bold Ventures Inc. at 416-864-1456.

"David B Graham"

David Graham

President and CEO

