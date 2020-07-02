Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2020) - i3 Interactive Inc. (CSE: BETS) ("i3 Interactive" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the unveiling of BlitzBet, the Company's first global brand of online sports betting, casino and poker products and services. BlitzBet is a collaboration with internationally renowned and respected social media celebrity Dan Bilzerian, and marks the Company's first brand, which targets the regulated online and mobile gaming industry. The Company intends to leverage its management, intellectual property and industry knowledge to launch its products and offering under the BlitzBet brand in legal jurisdictions. BlitzBet is the first of many anticipated brands that the Company intends to operate to provide customized online sports betting, casino and poker platform, each with specific target audiences and players.

i3 Interactive plans to launch its proprietary sportsbook and casino platform via BlitzBet prior to the restart of North American sports (NBA, MLB, NHL) at the end of July 2020. The Company is currently evaluating multiple countries in which Dan Bilzerian has a strong following, intending to launch a fully legal product in those jurisdictions in the coming months. Online gambling worldwide is a USD$59.6 Billion industry, and still growing. The industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5%, forecasting worldwide revenue of USD$127.3 Billion by 2027.

Mr. Bilzerian is an internationally recognized and social media celebrity, and is a part owner of i3 Interactive. Dan Bilzerian has over 50 million followers across 5 of the most prominent social media platforms, making him one of the largest social media followings of any celebrity and ranks one of the highest for social media engagement with followers. Mr. Bilzerian became one of the world's most successful professional poker players, earning upwards of USD$50 million per year. Mr. Bilzerian has stated that i3 Interactive is his biggest and most anticipated project yet. He commented: "I like playing for winning teams, and as a brand, I am always looking at ways to improve and stay ahead of the curve. After the United States legalized online gaming I thought this was the perfect time for me to launch a gambling brand with a seasoned management who can take this to the next level."

Mr. Bilzerian's appeal and reach is truly global. Mr. Bilzerian will be promoting Blitzbet in international advertising campaigns, and is slated to make special appearances at major live poker events and online poker tournaments. One event planned for later this year will give his millions of fans the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime meeting with their hero - and challenge him at the poker table.

Chris Neville, the CEO of i3 Interactive, said: "We are extremely happy to have Dan as an owner and partner of our public company and the face of our gambling brand. Dan is an international celebrity with one of the largest followings worldwide and this allows i3 Interactive to convert customers with a return on investment much higher than traditional gambling brands. We will also be focused on free to enter contests where our members can win experiences with Dan, experiences which frankly money can't buy."

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly-engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, i3 has secured partnerships with key industry contacts, including Dan Bilzerian, an internationally renowned and widely respected social media celebrity with over 50 million social media followers.

For additional information on the Company:

Chris Neville

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 240-4221

Email: Chris@i3company.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's strategic plans, the launch of the BlitzBet brand and timing thereof, the Company's expectations regarding the countries in which the BlitzBet brand will operate, and the projected growth of the global online gambling industry.. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the costs of compliance with and the risk of liability imposed under the laws in which the Company is operating or will operate under including gambling laws and regulations, sports betting laws and regulations and mobile or online gambling and sports betting laws and regulations; negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of mobile and online sports betting or gambling and the Company's business in the United States; risks relating to COVID-19; negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the gambling industry; significant competition in the industry; risks relating to rising energy costs; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company's planned gambling and betting products; loss of intellectual property rights or protections; cybersecurity risks; constraints on marketing products; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; tax and insurance related risks and risk of litigation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59012