Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems Market Size to Reach USD 8,844.9 Million by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The key factors driving the CGM market size include an increase in the geriatric population and a high prevalence of diabetes-stricken people.

The global continuous glucose monitoring systems market size was valued at USD 1,774.2 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8,844.9 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period.

Due to the rising diabetes cases, the priority of health services and stakeholders in the diagnosis and control of diabetes. The increased incidence of diabetic cases is expected to provide market growth and opportunities for continuous glucose monitoring systems, which in turn will attract and compel numerous market players to develop innovative products or extensions to the product line.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CGM MARKET SIZE

High growth opportunities, along with increasing awareness for the use of CGM devices in the developing countries and untapped markets, are expected to provide profitable opportunities for manufacturers during the forecast period.

Preventive measures taken by the government to help diabetic individuals understand and manage the disease before serious consequences occur are the key driver for the CGM market size.

CGM devices can offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits to facilitate timely management of blood glucose. Furthermore, continuous R&D to reduce costs and make it more affordable is expected to further fuel the CGM market size.

CGMS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the COMPONENT, the Sensors segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period due to continuing CGMS sales, short scrap life, and bulk buying.

Based on REGION, North America held the largest continuous glucose monitoring systems market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is due to an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in diabetes incidence, an increase in demand for wireless & portable devices, and the availability of sophisticated reimbursement mechanisms aimed at minimizing costs.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The prevalence of the disease in developing countries such as India and China has propelled market growth in the region.

THE KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE CGMS MARKET INCLUDE

Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc.,

A. Menarini Diagnostics,

Echo Therapeutics, Inc.,

GlySens Incorporated,

Johnson & Johnson,

Medtronic plc,

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Others.

The major strategies adopted by market players are collaborations, product launches, and product approvals. The adoption of collaboration strategy by companies enables greater focus on innovation, distribution, and commercialization of devices.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps.

By Demographics

Child Population (=14 years)

Adult Population (>14 years).

By End User

Diagnostics/Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

