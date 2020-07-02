

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. National Restaurant Association is launching a campaign to help restaurants reassure customers that they stick to healthy and safe standards, as the restaurant industry is struggling amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The association and its food and beverage safety training and certificate program ServSafe announced the nationwide 'ServSafe Dining Commitment'.



Restaurants that participate in the program can show its returning guests that the operation is following recommended reopening guidance and is ready for business.



Customers at the certified restaurants will be able to see the ServSafe Dining Commitment logo later this summer.



The association, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.6 million employees, said the campaign is to publicise restaurants which take care of the health and safety of their employees and guests.



To be part of the program, restaurants are required to follow the Association's reopening guidance and/or corporate brand guidelines, which are based on CDC and FDA guidelines. The restaurants should also follow laws and guidelines set by their state and local municipalities.



Further, a minimum of one person per location must have a current ServSafe Food Protection Manager certification. The condition also includes that the restaurant's 75% of employees must be trained in the ServSafe Food Handler courses and the ServSafe COVID-19 Reopening training. Certificates of completion are required.



The Texas Restaurant Association last week had announced a similar program aiming to reassure consumers about the safety of dining in restaurants.



The campaigns come at a time when majority of indoor dining services remain closed across the country as states and local governments are taking strict stand to keep the social distancing guidelines amid rising cases of infection.



