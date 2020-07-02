Enscape Appoints Christian Lang as New Chief Executive Officer

KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enscape, the leading provider of real-time rendering and visualization technology to the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) market, announces the appointment of Christian Lang as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lang joins founders Thomas Willberger and Moritz Luck as part of Enscape's executive management team and will oversee the firm's global business operations.

"Since founding Enscape in 2013, Thomas and I have seen Enscape grow from a start-up to the leading real-time visualization software for the AEC Industry. We are proud Enscape has become the rendering tool of choice for so many creative professionals, and are consistently amazed by our customers and what they achieve with our software," says co-founder Moritz Luck. "We are excited to welcome Christian to our executive management team. He brings exceptional business and leadership skills, deep industry experience, and a real passion for helping AEC professionals improve their workflows through technology."

The selection of Mr. Lang reflects Enscape's determination to advance its operations and accelerate its next phase of growth. He brings over 30 years of software sales experience and a proven track record of building high-performing teams. Mr. Lang started his career in the AEC design visualization industry, where he ran his own company in Germany. After, he spent 17 years in executive management roles leading teams at Autodesk and Graphisoft. Prior to Enscape, Mr. Lang was a Vice President of Sales at Commvault, a leading enterprise data protection software developer, where he managed the company's EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) business.

"I have been completely impressed by the enthusiasm and loyalty of Enscape's users and inspired by the designs they produce," says Mr. Lang. "And, I have been equally impressed by the innovation and commitment the Enscape team brings to serving our customers and partners. I am very proud to join such a dynamic organization. I thank Thomas and Moritz for leading the company's incredible growth. I am excited to build on their success and look forward to being part of the team that will lead Enscape's future."

About Enscape GmbH

Enscape, based in Karlsruhe, Germany, and New York, was founded in 2017 and has established itself firmly in the international architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. Its product enables users to create live, high-quality real-time 3D renderings and virtual reality scenes from today's most popular modeling and BIM software. Companies from 150 countries and 85% of the internationally renowned TOP100 architectural firms use Enscape to improve their design process. For more information, visit www.enscape3d.com.

