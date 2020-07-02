Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.07.2020
Mega-Treffer! Diese Silber-Rakete startet voll durch!
WKN: A0BM01 ISIN: US7462283034 
02.07.2020
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020 Earnings Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ Capital Market:PCYO) ("Pure Cycle" or the "Company") announced it will release its three and nine months ended May 31, 2020 financial results on July 7, 2020 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 4PM Eastern (2PM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of the Company and presents summary financial results on our website that can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

Q3 2020 EARNINGS CALL

When: 4:00PM Eastern (2PM Mountain) on July 7, 2020
Call in number: 877-407-8033 (no pass codes required)
International call in number: 201-689-8033 (no pass codes required)
Replay available until: July 21, 2020 at 4:00PM ET
Replay call in number: 877-481-4010 #35583
Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/35583

Company Information

Pure Cycle owns land and water assets in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. Pure Cycle provides water and wastewater services to customers located in the Denver metropolitan area, including the design, construction, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater systems, and operates a land development segment that is developing a master planned mixed-use community.

Additional information including our recent press releases and Annual Reports are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com.

