Forex and CFD online trading platform Skilling reached another significant milestone this year with the integration and launch of trading platform MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Founded in 2016, Skilling introduced their proprietary trading platform in 2018, and in January 2020 they announced the launch of the industry's first seamless integration with Spotware's cTrader. With their acquisition of FSA Seychelles license earlier this year, Skilling can now offer MT4 to its current and new clients on a global level.

"We have worked tirelessly to launch the renown MetaTrader 4, also known as MT4, the electronic trading platform widely used by online retail foreign exchange traders. Today, we are proud to finally be able to offer our advanced traders a highly customizable platform with many advanced tools and functions, such as MQL4 scripting language and an advanced charting package", André Lavold, CEO of Skilling Group, said. "Combined with our competitive and transparent pricing, and multilingual and proactive support team, we are ready, more than ever, to offer an excellent trading experience to traders on all levels internationally."

MetaTrader 4, also known as MT4, is an electronic trading platform widely used by online retail foreign exchange traders. It was developed by MetaQuotes Software and released in 2005.

