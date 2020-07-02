Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article on the benefits of propensity modeling in the media and entertainment industry.

Customer segmentation and propensity modeling have proven to help tackle the most pressing challenges facing media and entertainment companies.

Technological advancements and digital innovations have drastically transformed the media and entertainment landscape. Though the transition started more than two decades ago, the changes to media and entertainment companies during this time have been dramatic, resulting in high churn rates and a bigger group of dissatisfied customers. Customer segmentation and propensity modeling have proven to help media and entertainment companies tackle this challenge.

At Quantzig, we leverage advanced customer segmentation analytics solutions to help media and entertainment companies to:

1. Enhance CX and drive better campaign outcomes

2. Leverage data from disparate sources and apply customer behavior analytics to better understand consumers

3. Apply social listening to understand the impact of customer sentiments

Case in Point: Propensity modeling leads to accurate customer segmentation and boosts sales for a media services provider

To drive sales volumes and enhance brand visibility, the Asian arm of a global media and entertainment company decided to target customers based on their behavior and content consumption patterns. Prior attempts to do so through promotional campaigns had failed to deliver the desired results. To help the client tackle these challenges, Quantzig's propensity modeling experts developed a robust model that helped them create and implement new strategies to drive ROI through targeted campaigns and retain loyal customers year-over-year.

Notably, Quantzig's approach to propensity modeling can empower media and entertainment companies to target customer segments based on their needs and interests. Apart from double-digit growth in MROI the client also witnessed a stellar response to the personalized targets and promotional offers for their subscription services.

The right insights enable companies to understand customer behavior, communicate more effectively, and increase loyalty. Contact us to learn how we can help you make the most of data.

