Quetzal Capital Plc - Admission of Placing Shares

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Quetzal Capital Plc

(formerly Welney Plc; "Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

Re. Placing of New Ordinary Shares of GBX 0.1 Each, ISIN GB00BMVSDN09 ("Placing Shares")

The whole of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company which, following the consolidation and sub-division that became effective today, consists of 15,455,115 shares of GBX 0.1 each, was this morning admitted to trading on AQSE Growth Market, identified by the new ISIN GB00BMVSDN09.

The Company announced on 30thJune 2020 that a placing of 6,690,620 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") to raise approximately GBP22,000 before expenses, the details of which were set out in a circular posted on 2ndJune 2020, had become unconditional save as to admission to AQSE Growth Market. The Placing Shares shall be admitted to trading and the CREST accounts of subscribers credited tomorrow (3rdJuly 2020); certificates for any Placing Shares to be registered in certificated form shall be despatched to subscribers during the week commencing 6thJuly 2020.

Following the admission of the Placing Shares, which represent approximately 43.29 percent of the existing and 30.21 percent of the enlarged ordinary share capital of the Company, the outstanding ordinary share capital shall consist of 22,145,735 shares. From 3rdJuly 2020, the latter figure will accordingly be the denominator on the basis of which shareholders should calculate their interests in voting rights and thereby determine whether they are obliged to inform the Company of changes to their interests in such rights.

Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA,

Director,

2ndJuly 2020.

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Quetzal Capital Plc accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Mark Jackson: +44 1482 794654

Darren Edmonston: +44 1279 635511

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk